‘Losing streak continues’ – Accrington Stanley vs Wrexham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Accrington Stanley vs Wrexham prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Accrington Stanley come into this weekend’s game looking to avoid three consecutive League two defeats. John Coleman’s side were on an impressive run but defeats to Colchester United and Crawley Town have seen them slip out of the top seven.

Stanley sit in 8th place, one point behind Morecambe having played a game more.

As for Wrexham, they’re still no closer to Stockport County despite their remarkable run. They’re eight games without defeat in League Two and have won five of their last six games in the fourth-tier.

Phil Parkinsons’s side have managed back-to-back clean sheets too, beat Notts County and Gillingham 2-0 to leave them 2nd in the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With Wrexham in the form that they’re in, I can’t help but think Stanley’s losing streak continues. These are two strong sides at this level and while I’m confident Coleman will get his team going again, I can see them losing here.

“Wrexham are in fantastic form but they need to remain focused. They have to stay as strong as they have been and they can’t get frustrated as they wait patiently for Stockport to slip up in the bid to close the gap to the top.

“It could be close but I’ll be going for an away win.”

Accrington Stanley vs Wrexham prediction: 1-2

John Reid

“Wrexham might be one of the most talked about teams in football, but they are good value for their high profile as they are right in the League Two promotion picture.

“Accrington should provide a stiff test though. Despite a couple of defeats recently, they’re still there as one of the division’s stronger teams in my opinion and will provide a great test for Wrexham on the road.

“Expect a high scoring game, as neither team seems capable of keeping a clean sheet, in what will be a hard-fought share of the points.”

Accrington vs Wrexham prediction: 2-2