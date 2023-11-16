‘Looks like a mismatch’ – Mansfield Town vs Newport County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Mansfield Town vs Newport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Mansfield Town head into the fixture well placed in the league. They currently sit in the promotion places, 3rd in the League Two table.

The Stags are unbeaten after 16 games in the league, an achievement Nigel Clough and co deserve high praise for. Despite this, they are six points behind Stockport County after eight wins and eight draws.

As for Newport County, Graham Coughlan’s side are at the wrong end of League Two. They sit in 20th place, just six points clear of the relegation zone. The Exiles have been unable to find any consistency so far this season, with only one win in their last six games.

Most recently, they were held to a goalless draw by MK Dons.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“On paper, this looks like a mismatch.

“Mansfield are in an excellent run of form, whilst Newport County are struggling at the other end of the table. They have also conceded a lot of goals, the second most in League Two.

“Whilst anything can happen in any given football match, it would be a real shock if this wasn’t a comfortable victory for Nigel Clough’s side. The Stags should win this game and I’ll back them to do so in comfortable fashion.”

Mansfield Town vs Newport County prediction: 4-0

James Ray

“Mansfield should be confident of claiming a pretty straightforward win here. League Two can throw up surprises but Newport County are ravaged by injuries and in a tough position coming into a seriously challenging game.

“Clough’s side are starting to turn draws into wins too, which will only strengthen their automatic promotion bid further as they maintain this remarkable unbeaten streak in the league.

“I’ll back the hosts to win this 3-0.”

Mansfield Town vs Newport County prediction: 3-0