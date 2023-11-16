‘Top-notch’ – Liverpool talent explains reasons behind ‘perfect’ move to Hull City

Hull City loan man Tyler Morton has said the style of play was key in his decision to join the club from Liverpool in the summer.

Hull City recruited Morton on loan from Liverpool in the summer and the 21-year-old has been a key man for Liam Rosenior’s side this season. The defensive midfielder has 10 appearances in all, contributing two assists.

As it stands, the Tigers are on the fringes of the play-off picture, sitting 8th in the Championship table.

Now, after a few months with the club, Morton has detailed that the style of football played by Hull City is why he made the loan move. He told Hull Live:

“For me it was the style of play. I could see myself fitting into this team and the way they play with their energy and enthusiasm to play out from the back. It’s the perfect way I want to play football and it’s the perfect way for me to develop.”

Morton also revealed that Hull City boss Rosenior played a big part in convincing him to move to another Championship side this season after his stint with Blackburn Rovers last time around.

“He’s been brilliant with me and my family,” he said on Rosenior.

“It was Hull from the start, that’s where I wanted to come and that’s where I got to in the end because the quality of the players and staff are top-notch.”

A future with the Tigers?

Morton sounds like he is loving life at Hull City, and a big reason for that is Rosenior. That is very high praise for the manager, and it is a promising sign for the Tigers going forward that the player was so eager to buy into his style of football.

The Liverpool loanee sounds so enthused that perhaps there could be a chance that the deal is made into a permanent one at the end of the season. Hull City are an ambitious club and keeping Morton beyond the end of this season would affirm that, though that’s a conversation for a later date.

One effect of Morton’s comments could be that they encourage other Liverpool talents to follow him to the MKM Stadium in the years to come. For the moment though, all Morton and Hull be focusing on is the rest of the Championship season.