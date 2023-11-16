Leicester City star emerges as number one target for Turkish side

Kelechi Iheanacho has five goals in 16 games and has made the most appearances out of any Leicester City striker so far. Yet despite his importance to Enzo Maresca’s side, he is generating interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Iheanacho registered eight goals and five assists in just 13 starts in all competitions for Leicester City last season. More often than not that would be enough to secure a move back to the Premier League or a top league following a relegation.

Yet the 27-year-old remains at the King Power stadium and is thriving in the second tier in the hopes of helping the Foxes secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, with the January transfer window just around the corner, rumours have began to circulate. According to Fanatik (via 90min), Turkish side Fenerbahce have reportedly made Iheanacho their number one target, and will pursue a move in the coming months.

Given his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, the side from Istanbul may fancy their chances of getting their man.

Should Leicester City cash in?

The report states that the Nigerians market value is €18million, yet given his contract situation, Fenerbahce may get their man without having to match or exceed this figure. Leicester City are likely to prefer to cash in rather than allow Iheanacho to leave for free in July.

Fenerbahce currently sit atop the Turkish Super Lig table and so should they continue at this rate, would be in with a shot of securing Champions League football next season, whilst they are currently plying their trade in the UEFA Europa Conference League, which could be a huge draw for the player.

But if playing in the Premier League once again is Iheanacho’s main motivation, the King Power looks to be the place to be. Considering Leicester City sit top of the league in the Championship this could become a real possibility in the months to come. There are huge decisions to make for the club and the player and they don’t have long to decide.