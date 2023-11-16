Leeds United set to reignite interest in 27-year-old winger as update emerges

Leeds United are eyeing a deal to sign Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent in January, who has now been made available for loan, according to TEAMtalk.

Leeds United have long been admirers of Kent, registering interest over several transfer windows whilst in the Championship. Nothing has materialised but a deal seems closer than ever with the newest update from TEAMtalk.

The Whites are keen to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch in the hopes of achieving promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and also due to the uncertainty around the future of star man Willy Gnonto.

With Kent reportedly available for loan in January, Daniel Farke’s side look set to reignite their interest in the 27-year-old. However, they do face competition for the former Rangers winger’s signature, with Premier League outfit Bournemouth also keen.

A good move

Leeds United are playing exciting, free-flowing, attacking football under Farke and there is a really strong possibility they could achieve promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign. It could be a match made in heaven for the tricky winger Kent should a move come to fruition.

A move to Elland Road could benefit all parties, as it means Kent will be getting valuable playing time under his belt and is a huge chance to revive his career following a less than satisfactory move to Turkey. Whilst it also helps Fenerbahce should he return to the club, and the Whites would benefit in the short-term and could propel them to promotion.

But with Bournemouth already plying their trade in the top flight, this could prove a sticking point for Leeds United and a motivation behind opting for the Vitality over Elland Road for Kent come January.