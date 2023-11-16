League One boss rules out move for player who left Blackpool in the summer

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has ruled out a move for Gary Madine.

Carlisle United are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements to bolster their ranks.

Madine, 33, is available after cutting ties with fellow League One side Blackpool at the end of last season.

His name has been mentioned as a potential target for the Cumbrians but Simpson has poured cold water on the speculation. He has said, as per BBC Radio Cumbria (via News & Star): “I keep hearing Gary Madine’s name being mentioned but Gary isn’t going to be fit until the end of January. He’s done his cruciate ligament [an ACL injury in March]. He’s not fit.”

No Carlisle United return

Madine is a player who knows Carlisle well having started his career at Brunton Park.

He rose up through the academy ranks of the Cumbrian outfit and was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

The Gateshead-born man went on to make 84 appearances for them in all competitions and chipped in with 24 goals.

Madine has since gone on to have spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City.

He linked up with his previous team Blackpool in January 2020 and played 98 games for the Tangerines altogether, finding the net on 23 occasions.

His contract at Bloomfield Road expired at the end of June and the Seasiders decided against extending his stay after their relegation from the Championship.

Madine will be weighing up his next move in the game but for now a return to Carlisle won’t happen as he recovers from injury.