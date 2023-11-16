Key Plymouth Argyle figure makes bold striker suggestion ahead of the January transfer window

Plymouth Argyle sit 19th in the Championship table with the hectic festive period not too far around the corner. Generally, the strength has been going forward while defensive deficiencies have hampered the Pilgrims’ progress.

However, manager Steven Schumacher is dealing with a striker shortage at the moment. Both Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu are sidelined at the moment, leaving only Ben Waine and teenager Freddie Issaka as natural options up top.

It has led to inevitable calls of a striker signing in January. However, it could be that one is not signed.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle’s director of football Dewsnip explained that another striker may not be needed given the frequent deployment of just one central forward this season. He said:

“We played with two centre-forwards a lot last year if you remember. This season our go-to formation has been two wide players, obviously Bali [Mumba] and Morgan [Whittaker], and one front player.

“I have picked up a lot of people saying ‘We haven’t got four front players this year, we have only got three’. Well, logically, you don’t need the fourth one. Maybe we don’t numerically need another one.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Up for debate

Dewsnip raises a fair point. When Hardie and Bundu are back, Plymouth Argyle will have three strikers to cover just one starting spot. The signing of another could leave their attacking department a little overcrowded and would likely limit the brief chances youngster Issaka gets.

However, the addition of another option at the top of the pitch would give Schumacher some peace of mind in case further injury issues ramp up later in the window. Furthermore, it would mean there’s necessary cover if the Pilgrims boss wants to go back to the two striker formation he deployed last season.

It remains to be seen just what Plymouth Argyle’s winter recruitment plans do entail. But for now, it seems a striker signing isn’t at the forefront of director Dewsnip’s thinking as the club look to maintain their place in the Championship.