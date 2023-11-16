‘Just on another level’ – Stockport County vs Colchester United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stockport County vs Colchester United prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

Stockport County come into this weekend’s game in a remarkable vein of form. Dave Challinor’s side have won 11 consecutive League Two games, leaving them five points clear at the top of the table.

The Hatters defeated Swindon Town 4-2 away from home in their last league outing. Will Collar, Kyle Wootton, Odin Bailey and Callum Camps were on the scoresheet.

As for Colchester United, they’re on an impressive run of their own. They’ve won three of their last four games under the impressive caretaker management of Matty Etherington.

They sit 16th after drawing with bottom side Sutton United last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Colchester United are on a great run but I can help but feel Stockport County are still going to claim a fairly routine win. The hosts are just on another level at the moment and despite the momentum Etherington has built up, I think they’ll lose here.

“The U’s should be pleased with the strides forward they’ve made but this will be a serious test of how far they’ve come and what they might be capable of going forward.

“I think the difference between the two will be evident here. I’ll say 3-1 to Stockport.”

Stockport County vs Colchester United prediction: 3-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

John Reid

“Stockport are very much firm favourites for this game. How could Dave Challinor’s side not be with the incredible run of winning games they are on?

“Colchester would have to put in their best performance of the season to get a result, and Etherington’s side have stopped the rot in recent weeks. That deserves a lot of praise, but this is a whole new challenge.

“I can’t help but feel this will be a pretty comfortable win for Stockport.”

Stockport County vs Colchester United prediction: 4-0