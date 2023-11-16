‘In a dire state’ – Notts County vs Bradford City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Notts County vs Bradford City prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Luke Williams’ Notts County side have hit a bit of a sticky spell in recent weeks. The Magpies are currently 5th in League Two, a standing that looks good on paper.

However, they have lost their last two league games, and failed to score a goal in costly defeats to Wrexham and Crewe Alexandra, teams that also have designs on promotion. Both are now ahead of Notts County too.

As for Bradford City, they would love to have Notts County’s issues. They are all the way down in 18th amid a dismal 2023/24 campaign to date.

The Bantams are on a run of four League Two games without a win, with their last three fixtures resulting in defeat, most recently to Barrow. It has not been an easy start to life at Valley Parade for recently appointed manager Graham Alexander.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“On paper, this game looks to be a mismatch. After all, Notts County are 10 points ahead of Bradford in League Two. However, both teams’ recent results means that might not be the case.

“Notts County will be desperate to get back to winning ways, whilst Graham Alexander faces a tough match in his new job at Bradford.

“I doubt the game will have much free-flowing football, but County should do enough to get a much-needed three points.”

Notts County vs Bradford City prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“It’s been a tough spell for Notts County. They’ve been up against some tough teams though and as it stands, Bradford certainly don’t fall into that category.

“The Bantams are in a dire state and while there’s plenty of time left in the season and plenty of points up for grabs, I just don’t see them doing anything meaningful this year. Alexander might lead them away from the lower reaches of the table, but the club just doesn’t feel like one that will be pushing for promotion.

“This game could affirm those beliefs. I’ll go for a 2-0 home win.”

Notts County vs Bradford City prediction: 2-0