‘I’d be amazed’ – Rotherham United chairman makes intriguing admission over managerial hunt

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart has made it clear the club are taking their time over appointing their new manager.

Rotherham United are currently without a boss after Matt Taylor was sacked earlier this week. As it stands, the Millers sit in the Championship relegation zone in 22nd place, four points off Huddersfield Town.

With only two wins from 16 games this season, the Rotherham United board must have felt that the time was right for a change. But now, Stewart has disclosed that it is unlikely that a new manager will be in place in time for the club’s next league game. That fixture is against Leeds United on November 24th.

Speaking on the matter, he told the Yorkshire Post:

“We are going to take the luxury of time to make sure somebody fits the slot.

“We left it late one year and their were 16 games to go and we had to rely on Neil Warnock for those games. The amount of games this time will give us a chance for a manager to come in and do something. It will maybe be after the Leeds match. I’d be amazed if there was someone in before Leeds.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

A gamble from the Millers?

It is a bit of a gamble for Rotherham United to take their time when it comes to their new manager search. After all, the new boss could be working with the players now during the international break. However, Stewart sounds comfortable with the timeframe he has put in place.

Rotherham United still have another 30 Championship fixtures to play this season, which is a total of 90 points at stake. Even if the new manager isn’t appointed for the Leeds United game, that gives them 29 matches to try and keep the club in the division.

Therefore, there does seem to be some logic in the plan at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. The Millers are in action just four days after they play Leeds with a trip to Hull City, so it will be interesting to see if the new manager is in charge for that fixture.