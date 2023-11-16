‘He’s had a disaster’ – Sheffield Wednesday owner Chansiri subject of scathing review from League One chief

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has had a ‘disaster’ since the club’s return to the Championship, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said.

Sheffield Wednesday won promotion back to the Championship in dramatic fashion last season. They pulled off a miraculous comeback to beat Peterborough United in the play-off semi-finals before a late win over Barnsley at Wembley.

However, since then, things have gone from bad to worse at Hillsborough. Darren Moore left and was duly replaced by Xisco Munoz, who was sacked after a dismal start to the season. Danny Rohl has now taken the reins, but the ownership predicament continues to hamper the Owls.

Now, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner MacAnthony has delivered his verdict on the goings on at Sheffield Wednesday while speaking on his podcast, ‘The Hard Truth’.

As quoted by The Star, MacAnthony said that owner Chansiri has had a ‘disaster’, saying:

“I think he’s had a disaster. The high point was obviously the comeback against us and winning the final.”

MacAnthony later said the public back and forth between Chansiri and former boss Moore was ‘silly’, but admitted he’s guilty of that too. He later added:

“They’re nine points adrift, it’s not impossible. Maybe it’s too early to be pulling the pin and planning for League One, but I think you need to do something to arrest the slide.

“Hiring and firing foreign managers isn’t going to do you any favours in trying to stay up in the Championship. I don’t think foreign managers are the best people to hire if I’m honest.”

Turning the tide

As MacAnthony said, there is still plenty of time for Sheffield Wednesday to turn their fortunes around and make a push for Championship survival. They might be rooted to the bottom of the table, but plenty of points remain up for grabs.

There have been promising signs under Rohl despite the continued struggles. However, you feel he needs to be backed in January if he’s going to have a good chance of keeping this side up, and given how Chansiri has been running the club, you just can’t predict what is around the corner at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday return to action away to Birmingham City after the international break. They then face a tough home clash with Leicester City just four days later as the busy festive schedule starts to ramp up.