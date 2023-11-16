Euro club considering loan to buy option for current Southampton loanee

Southampton only signed Paul Onuachu in January, but following a poor run of form and their subsequent relegation to the Championship, the forward soon departed on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Southampton have thrived in the second tier so far, winning nine of their 16 games and sitting 4th in the table. Yet similarly Onuachu has hit the ground running in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring six and registering one assist in eight appearances.

The 29-year-old may still have a future at St Mary’s, but all may depend on what division the Saints are playing their football in next season. Given the start to his Trabzonspor career, it comes as no surprise to see the Turkish side are looking to include a loan to buy option in his current deal.

According to Turkish publication Sabah, talks are planned to get underway to discuss the option to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season. Russell Martin’s side are believed to have put forward a €15million loan to buy option upon agreeing the initial loan, but Trabzonspor rejected this proposal.

Time to go?

Having initially arrived at Southampton with the potential that he would not only keep them in the Premier League but fire them up the table, Onuachu’s Saints career looks to be fizzling out quickly. Not only given he scored zero goals in the Premier League last season, but given he was allowed to leave the club after their relegation.

But now with Trabzonspor benefitting from the loan move and the player enjoying his football, it does make sense for Southampton to cash in and agree to the loan to buy option. However, given he signed for a reported £15.8million, they may need to cut their losses significantly if they are to sell.

In his absence, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams have stepped up to the plate, and would likely continue on into next season if they secure promotion. It seems Onuachu’s Saints chances are dwindling, but whether Trabzonspor opt to make his loan deal permanent remains to be seen.