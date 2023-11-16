Charlton Athletic man could move on in January

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has admitted Charlie Kirk needs a ‘fresh start’ away from The Valley.

Charlton Athletic signed the winger back in 2021 but he has struggled to make an impact with the League One side.

Kirk, 25, spent time away on loan at fellow third tier outfit Burton Albion during the second-half of last season.

Appleton has provided this update on his future, as per a report by LondonNewsOnline: “I’ve had an honest conversation with Charlie – Charlie needs to play football and with a smile on his face again.

”I think that is probably going to be difficult at Charlton. Obviously the reaction from everybody when I saw and watched the game surprised me slightly – but I’ve only been at the club two or three months.”

He added: “I think the honest conversation that Charlie and myself had is that he probably needs a fresh start.”

Charlton man could depart

Offloading Kirk this winter would free up space and funds in Charlton’s squad to potentially bring in another addition.

The January transfer window gives the Addicks the chance to freshen up their ranks and also provides Appleton with the chance to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad with some acquisitions.

Kirk has made 48 appearances in all competitions for the London club to date and has found the net on four occasions. He has only played four times in the league for them this term.

Prior to his switch down south, the Cheshire-born attacker spent his whole career to date on the books at Crewe Alexandra.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the Railwaymen and went on to play 206 games during his time there, chipping in with 32 goals.

His future at Charlton is up in the air now and it appears he will be given the green light to head out the exit door if the right offer was to come in.