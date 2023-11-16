‘A tough start for Skubala’ – Stevenage vs Lincoln City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stevenage vs Lincoln City prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Stevenage come into this weekend’s clash with Lincoln City sitting 5th in the League One table. They’ve won back-to-back games to tighten there grip on a play-off spot again and are now four without defeat in the third-tier.

Manager Steve Evans has been linked with the Rotherham United job this week. However, the popular Stags boss has insisted neither he or any of the club hierarchy have been informed of interest.

As for Lincoln City, this will be their first game under the guide of new boss Michael Skubala. Tom Shaw had led the side on a caretaker basis, keeping them within a close distance of the play-offs in 9th.

Skubala was a highly-rated coach during his time with Leeds United and will be looking for success in his first permanent senior job with the League One club.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be a real intriguing game. Stevenage are back in form and continue to go against the odds this season, so it will be a tough start for Skubala in his Lincoln City post.

“The hosts are tough to beat on their own patch but they are also prone to a draw. Lincoln’s away record – while not remarkable – is improved, and the boost of Skubala’s arrival should help them coming into this one.

“I’m leaning towards a home win but with the new manager finally in place, I’ll back the Imps to claim a good point on the road.”

Stevenage vs Lincoln City prediction: 1-1

John Reid

“Stevenage might have stumbled a bit in recent weeks, but I think they’re still well-placed to get the three points against Lincoln City.

“Lincoln aren’t on a great run of late and they won’t be looking forward to facing a Stevenage side with one of the best defences in the league. It means it could be a tough game even with Skubala now in place.

“Stevenage don’t score a lot of goals, but they have the ability to get the three points in a fairly comfortable win.”

Stevenage vs Lincoln City prediction: 2-0