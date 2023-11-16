‘A far more dangerous side’ – Blackpool vs Shrewsbury Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Shrewsbury Town prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Blackpool come into the fixture looking to maintain their promotion push which has stalled in recent weeks. It leaves them 8th in the League One table as it stands.

Neil Critchley’s side have won just two of their last six league games. The cup competitions have offered them more respite as they defeated Morecambe and Bromley in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup respectively.

Shrewsbury Town have also been inconsistent, leaving them 16th in League One, only four points above the relegation zone.

On the plus side for Matt Taylor’s side, they recently ended a run of three straight league defeats with a 3-2 win over Reading. They followed that up with a midweek EFL Trophy victory over Walsall too.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“Blackpool are clear of Shrewsbury in the table, but their recent inconsistent form means there is no guarantee they are going to pick up the three points.

“In a way they are fortunate that Shrewsbury are just as inconsistent, although they have recorded a few victories recently.

“It makes this game a tough one to predict, but Blackpool have the quality to just edge the game. There could also be goals and I’m picking the Seagulls to edge a thriller.”

Blackpool vs Shrewsbury Town Prediction: 3-2

James Ray

“While neither of these sides have been in particularly great form coming into this one, I do think Blackpool will claim a pretty comfortable win. They’re a far more dangerous side going forward than Shrewsbury and that will be the difference here.

“If the visitors can keep the Tangerines quiet then they might be able to snatch something from the tie. However, Shrewsbury’s league record away from home is pretty abysmal.

“I’ll be going for a home win.”

Blackpool vs Shrewsbury Town prediction: 3-1