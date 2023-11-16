56-year-old boss not in the running for Rotherham United job, report says

Rotherham United will not be naming Chris Wilder as their new boss, a new report from the Rotherham Advertiser has said.

Rotherham United are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Matt Taylor earlier this week. The 41-year-old came in to replace Paul Warne last season but after leading them to survival last time around, a poor start to the campaign saw him relieved of his duties.

The 5-0 defeat to Watford at the weekend proved to be his last game at the helm and now, The Millers are on the search for a replacement.

Chairman Tony Stewart has said the club will be patient in their pursuit and it is unlikely that a new manager will be in place to face Leeds United after the international break. Now, an update has emerged on a potential move for the out-of-work Chris Wilder.

The 56-year-old had been mentioned as a potential option but the Rotherham Advertiser has stated that Wilder is no longer in the running as he sees his next job coming elsewhere.

The search continues

Rotherham United fans might be surprised that the aim isn’t to get a new boss in during the international break. However, this is a highly important appointment, as it will not only dictate their survival bid but their direction beyond that after Taylor was well-backed in the summer.

Wilder’s experience in the Championship would have made him a good fit for the post but it seems he will not be in line for the job. He’s been out of work since the summer, when he left Watford at the end of his short-term deal.

With the Millers taking their time in the hunt for a new boss, it will be intriguing to see just who comes in as Taylor’s replacement as they look to find a manager capable of keeping them in the second-tier once again.

Rotherham United are 22nd in the Championship table, four points away from safety.