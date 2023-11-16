3 wingers Leyton Orient should target after missing out on Josh Martin to Portsmouth

Leyton Orient were believed to be keen on Portsmouth new boy Josh Martin, according to BBC reporter Andrew Moon on X.

Leyton Orient looked into a potential deal for the attacker along with Hibernian.

Martin, 23, ended up joining fellow League One side Pompey on a short-term deal.

Here is a look at three wingers who the O’s should turn to instead now…

Brandon Barker

The former Manchester City man is available and has been weighing up his options over recent times. He last played in Cyprus for Omonia but cut ties with them back in August.

Barker, 27, would give Leyton Orient more competition and depth in attacking areas if they were to offer him a deal. He has made 156 appearances in his career to date and has scored 15 goals.

Josh Harrop

Harrop is a product of the Manchester United academy and needs to find himself a new permanent home. He last played for Northampton Town and may feel he has a point to prove in the Football League.

The 27-year-old scored in his only senior appearance for the Red Devils as a youngster. He left Old Trafford in 2017 and has since gone on to have spells at Preston North End, Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town.

Luke Freeman

Freeman would be worth a look by Orient and he has been without a club since Luton Town decided not to extend his stay at the end of last term after their promotion to the Premier League.

The former Stevenage, Bristol City, QPR and Sheffield United is yet to be snapped up by anyone and would inject more quality into Richie Wellens’ side if they were able to persuade him to move to Brisbane Road.