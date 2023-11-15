, Southampton allow international to train with them

Southampton have let Maya Yoshida train with them this week, as announced on their official X account.

Southampton have allowed their former defender to return on a temporary basis to help keep up his fitness levels.

Yoshida, 35, is currently on the books at LA Galaxy but their MLS season is over now.

The Saints have confirmed on their X account that he has come back to England for the time being.

Southampton man is back for now

Southampton signed Yoshida back in 2012 and he went on to become a key player for the Hampshire outfit.

Prior to his switch to St Mary’s, the Japan international had spells at Nagoya Grampus and VVV Venlo.

He went on to spend eight years with the Saints and made 194 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals along the way.

Yoshida left back in 2020 and joined Sampdoria in Italy after a loan spell there. He then made the move to America earlier this year after a stint in Germany at Schalke.

His inclusion in Southampton’s training will suit all parties involved. He gets to return to a familiar environment and keep fit ahead of the next MLS campaign, and the Saints’ younger players will benefit from learning from someone with his experience.

Russell Martin’s side are sat in 4th position in the Championship table during this current international break as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League this term.

They are unbeaten in their last eight outings and are in confident mood at the moment.

Southampton beat West Brom 2-1 last time out to keep their run going and are back in action next weekend against Huddersfield Town away.