Player sold by Huddersfield Town in seven-figure deal emerges on Watford’s radar

Watford could offer Udinese midfielder Etienne Camara a route back to the English game, a report from TuttoMercatoWeb has said.

Watford and Udinese are two clubs under the Pozzo family’s ownership. That link has seen them work together closely in the transfer market, with players often moving between the two clubs.

Now, it seems the Championship and Serie A sides could be set for another transfer agreement in the January window.

As per a report from Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Watford is a potential destination for French midfielder Camara. Udinese only signed the 20-year-old from Huddersfield Town in the summer in a deal worth €2m including add-ons, but he’s found barely any game time in Italy and could return to the second-tier this winter.

Camara could be in line for a move away from Udinese in January and Watford will decide on their potential move. The Noisy-le-Grand-born prospect has been an unused substitute in every Serie A game, with his sole outing coming in a cup defeat to Cagliari.

Returning to the Championship?

Camara looked like a seriously promising player in his time with Huddersfield Town, so it’s somewhat disappointing that he’s found such limited action with Udinese. As often proves to be the case for their players though, Watford looks to be a route out of the club.

While it’s a link that has drawn criticism, it’s one that has been fruitful for Watford before. A move for Camara would mark another promising addition from the fellow Pozzo-owned side.

Camara is a France U20 international and he played 23 times for Huddersfield Town before his summer sale. He’s proven himself as a promising talent in the Championship before, so he could have a decent role to play in Valerien Ismael’s Hornets squad.