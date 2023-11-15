‘Out of my control’ – Swindon Town loan ace unsure of long-term future

Swindon Town loan man Dan Kemp has admitted his future is out of his control this winter.

Swindon Town swooped to land the attacking midfielder on loan from fellow League Two side MK Dons in the summer window.

Kemp, 24, has been a hit with the Robins and has made 18 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 11 goals and five assists.

His situation at the County Ground is up in the air heading into January though. He has provided this update, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “It is a really difficult situation because all I can focus on is the here and now and that is all my focus is every day. The situation is out of my control, but it is the case that I am fully committed to the club.

“I am fully committed here, and I am loving my time here. I can honestly say that from the bottom of my heart. It is a case of keep trying to do what I am doing and staying focused on the mission we have here and what we are trying to achieve.

“Anything external is out of my control and I will deal with it when it happens.”

Swindon Town ace unsure of future

Losing Kemp this winter would be a huge blow for Swindon, especially if he was to return to a league rival in MK Dons.

The Robins are only a place above the Dons in the table. Michael Flynn’s side are four points off the play-offs and are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Harrogate Town as they look to bounce back from their 4-2 home loss to Stockport County last time out.

Their decision to land Kemp has turned into an inspired bit of business and without him they would be much lower down in the division.

He joined his parent club back in January 2022 but hasn’t been able to make an impact at Stadium MK.

The former England youth international was loaned out to Hartlepool United for the second-half of the last campaign and caught the eye with the Pools despite their relegation to the National League, scoring nine goals.

Kemp has carried his form over to Swindon and has insisted he remains fully committed to the Wiltshire outfit despite not knowing whether he will still be there after January.