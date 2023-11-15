Opinion: Don’t expect Derby County’s Paul Warne position to alter despite FA Cup shock

Derby County’s FA Cup replay loss to Crewe Alexandra is embarrassing, but don’t expect that to change the club’s stance on Paul Warne’s future.

Losing at home in the FA Cup to a lower league side is never good, particularly when the loss is in a home replay. But that is what happened to Derby County, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Crewe Alexandra last night.

The defeat has led to a fresh wave of criticism of both the players and manager Paul Warne. However, don’t expect that to change the club’s position over the future of the Rams boss.

The main goal this season is promotion to the Championship. A cup run is a bonus of course, but promotion is far more important. That is what will define the season.

As it stands, Derby County look well placed to make a run to at least the play-offs. They currently sit 7th in the League One table and are level on points with 6th placed Barnsley, who they comfortably beat 3-0 at the weekend. They won’t be giving up on automatic promotion either, even though they would need to make up an eight point gap.

Warne to be backed

Importantly for Warne, he has the backing of Derby County. Only last month, Derbyshire Live reported that the manager has the support of the club and he will be able to make signings in the January transfer window, which could prove vital in the push for promotion.

There is no doubt that the Derby board would prefer if the team were top of League One. But when you consider the issues that the Rams have had in recent years, they are doing respectable enough in their bid to win promotion.

If Derby County were to fail to win promotion this season, then there could be a chance that Warne’s situation will change. That would be his second season in charge without promotion being won and given his pedigree and the club’s ambitions, there might be reason for reassessment at that point, especially if he’s backed well this winter.

For the moment though, he will be going nowhere, despite that FA Cup shock.