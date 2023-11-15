New update deals Oxford United big blow in pursuit of highly-rated League Two boss

Oxford United are on the hunt for a new boss after losing Liam Manning to Bristol City. Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post at the Kassam Stadium but as of yet, no one has taken the reins.

Among those said to have been in contention for the job is Notts County manager Williams. He’s done a fantastic job at Meadow Lane, leading them to League Two last season and currently has the Magpies sat 5th in the table.

Concerns were raised over his future when it was said that he was in advanced talks over the Oxford United position.

Now though, a fresh update from ITV reporter Kielesz-Levine-Levine has eased the worries of Notts County fans. Writing on X, he stated that Williams said he has not been approached by Oxford before reiterating he still has more to achieve with County.

NEW: #notts Manager Luke Williams says he's NOT been approached by Oxford United about the vacancy- despite being linked to the club and being amongst the favourites for the position. Reiterates there's more to achieve at Notts County. @ITVCentral — Mark Kielesz-Levine (@MKLevineITV) November 15, 2023

The search continues

With this fresh update, it seems Williams is not in line to replace Manning at Oxford United at this moment in time. It remains to be seen if matters change, but the news will be music to the ears of Notts County fans regardless.

For the U’s though, their hunt for a new boss continues. You have to think they’ll be able to get someone in sooner rather than later and given the position they find themselves in, the vacant post should be an attractive one to aspiring bosses.

Oxford United are right in the League One promotion fight. They sit 2nd in the third-tier table as it stands and have aspirations of pushing up the leagues in the years to come. It’s a project that should attract a good boss, but it seems the recent links with Williams aren’t as concrete as initially thought.