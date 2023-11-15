Leeds United man attracting interest from overseas ahead of January

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk remains on the radar of Club Brugge, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri on YouTube. (Via Sport Witness).

Leeds United will have a decision to make on his future if an offer was to come in for him in the January transfer window.

Struijk, 24, remains under contract at Elland Road until 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Tavolieri has said summer interest from Club Brugge remains and that the player could potentially be ‘interested’ in the switch to Belgium this winter.

Leeds United defender eyed

Cutting ties with Struijk would free up space and funds in Leeds’ squad to possibility bring in more reinforcements to their tanks.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat in 3rd position in the Championship table as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

They are eight points behind joint-top Leicester City and Ipswich Town but have beaten both teams so far this term so will be confident of catching up with them over the coming months.

Struijk has made 17 appearances in all competitions in this campaign under Farke, 15 of which have come in the league, and he has chipped in with three goals from the back.

The former Holland youth international has played for the Yorkshire club since 2018 and has played 113 games altogether to date. Prior to his move to England, he had spells in his native country at ADO Den Haag and Ajax.

Leeds are back in action after the international break with a short trip to face Rotherham United away from home. The Millers may well have a new boss at the helm for that one following their decision to part company with Matt Taylor.

In the meantime, January rumours are starting to swirl already and Club Brugge are still said to be keen on Struijk.