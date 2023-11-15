Leeds United could earn over £5m from Manchester City transfer swoop

Leeds United could earn in excess of £5m from Manchester City’s swoop for Fin Gorman, The Athletic has reported.

Leeds United starlet Gorman has garnered plenty of attention over recent months. His eye-catching performances for the club’s U18s at just 15 saw him attract praise on social media and recently, links with Manchester City emerged.

It has since been reported that Gorman is set to make the move to the treble winners in a potential record-breaking deal. Now, The Athletic has provided an insight into just how much the Whites could earn from City’s swoop.

The up-front fee Leeds United will receive is set to be a British record for a player of Gorman’s age. The real gains look to be in the add-ons and incentives though, as he could land the club over £5m if he the maximises his potential.

With an agreement reached, all that remains is the completion of the ensuing formalities and Premier League checks.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

A big deal

Leeds United are already getting a sizeable fee for a player of Gorman’s age but the potential add-ons could mean they gain from this deal in the years to come to. Time will tell if that sum ends up being a bargain in the years to come, but Manchester City clearly see the attacker as a real talent for the future.

The Championship club might have hoped that Gorman could continue his development under their watch before going on to make a name for himself in the first-team. However, when a club of City’s stature comes calling with a record-breaking deal, it’s hard to turn down for all parties.

Leeds United sit 3rd in the Championship table going into the international break, eight points away from the top two.