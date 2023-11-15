‘I spoke to my chairman’ – League One boss offers update on Rotherham United links

Rotherham United linked boss Steve Evans has said neither he nor Stevenage’s hierarchy are aware of interest in his services.

Rotherham United are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Matt Taylor. The decision to opt for change came after the Millers’ struggles continued with a heavy 5-0 defeat to Watford at the weekend.

As a result, they’re sat 22nd in the Championship table, four points away from safety. The international break is now upon us though, giving the club time to source a replacement for Taylor.

One man linked with the post is former boss Evans, who has been impressing with Stevenage. The Stags are 5th in League One, far above where many predicted them to be after their promotion from League Two.

Now, Evans has addressed the links with a Rotherham United return. Speaking to The Comet, the Stevenage boss insisted the full focus is on the task at hand with none of him, director of football Leon Hunter or chairman Phil Wallace aware of interest. He said:

“I’m not aware of anything and neither is my chairman, I spoke to my chairman earlier today and I spoke to Leon Hunter tonight. We’re not aware of anything.

“I’ve got a great affinity with the chairman [Tony Stewart] and his family up there and I’ve got a great affinity for a really good football club. But we we’ve got a job to do here. We’re trying our best to get into that top group in League One and one million per cent, I’m only focused on Saturday and Lincoln.

“I can’t do anything about what is in the media or what the reports are. I just have to focus on what’s here.”

Focused on Stevenage

Amid claims Evans is among the names being mentioned in Rotherham United’s conversations, it seems nothing concrete is coming of the interest yet. Time will tell if more serious interest emerges, but for now, the 61-year-old is fully focused on his job in League One.

The Millers will be hopeful of getting in a new boss sooner rather than later. The international break gives them time, and getting someone in swiftly means they will have time to work with the squad before a return to action at home to Leeds United after the break.

Evans, for now at least, will have his eyes on this weekend’s clash with Lincoln City. The Imps are under new management after replacing Mark Kennedy with Leeds United U21s boss Michael Skubala.