Hull City owner Acun Ilicali outlines how many signings he wants in January

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has said he will target two or three new signings this winter.

Hull City are currently outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference after an impressive start to the season.

The Tigers have the chance to bolster their ranks when the January transfer window opens.

Ilicali has provided this update on their plans in an interview with i news: “January will not be a very, very hard period. We are focused on making two transfers, maybe three at most. When it’s less numbers, it’s easier to get them because this time we will have more options.

“We will try our best to add some players to the team but I’m very satisfied with the quality of the team.”

Hull hoping to be active

Hull had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Liam Delap, Jaden Philogene and Tyler Morton and have proved their ability to lure Premier League talent to the MKM Stadium.

They have a bright young manager in Liam Rosenior and have a distinct way of playing which makes them an attractive team for players to sign for these days.

If they can stay in and around the top 10 places in the table come March/April time, they stand a decent chance of getting into the top six.

Hull are still a bit light at the top end of the pitch though which is something they will likely look to address in the next window.

Delap has been a solid signing up top on loan from Manchester City and has chipped in with five goals to date so far. He struggled at Stoke City and Preston North End last term but has found his feet in East Yorkshire.

Aaron Connolly has also impressed since making his switch up north permanent from Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, if either was to get injured, Rosenior wouldn’t be left with much, especially following the exits of Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh. Therefore, attacking reinforcements will be on the agenda.

Hull are back in action after the international break with an away trip to Swansea City.