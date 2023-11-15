Fresh claims emerge over Sunderland’s Jack Clarke valuation amid previous £20m suggestion

Sunderland will ‘certainly’ want more than £20m to even consider selling winger Jack Clarke, The Northern Echo has said.

Sunderland snapped up Clarke on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022, bringing him in from Tottenham Hotspur. He played a part in the Black Cats’ rise to the Championship and since then, the winger has gone from strength to strength.

Clarke starred last season and has maintained a crucial role in Tony Mowbray’s side in the opening months of the 2023/24 campaign. He’s notched nine goals and an assist in 16 league appearances and has further cemented his place as one of the division’s top players.

Speculation has been constant over his future and ahead of January, talk has already been ramping up. Burnley and Brentford remain admirers and reports said last month that Sunderland will want £20m for their star man.

Now though, The Northern Echo has said that the Black Cats will ‘certainly’ want more that £20m to even consider selling Clarke. It is even said that the demand could be much more than that fee.

The report adds Burnley are indeed lining up a January move, with Brentford another potential destination.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Heading for the Premier League?

Clarke was a Premier League player before and while his stint with Spurs didn’t go as hoped, he’s long looked like a talent destined to play in the top-flight. After developing brilliantly with Sunderland, that belief has only been strengthened.

However, the Black Cats are an ambitious club themselves and they hold the hope of returning to the Premier League too. And, the hope will be that they can do so with Clarke in the team.

Losing him in the winter would be a big blow to Mowbray and co but Sunderland have proven themselves as top recruiters in recent seasons. If the club was to cash in on 22-year-old Clarke, the attention would likely turn to finding a suitable replacement swiftly, and if the fee is big enough, they would be able to further bolster other areas of the squad too.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table, level on points with West Brom and Hull City.