Crystal Palace, Brighton coaches eyed as Oxford United pursue compensation agreement

Oxford United are pursuing a compensation agreement with an unnamed club as they bid to replace Liam Manning, as per the Witney Gazette.

Oxford United are on the hunt for a new boss and plenty of contenders have been linked with the job. The search comes after Bristol City swooped for Liam Manning, naming his as their replacement for Nigel Pearson.

Luke Williams was said to be in advanced talks over the U’s job but it he’s since played down links, stating he still has plenty to achieve with League Two club Notts County after taking them back to the EFL last season.

Now though, an intriguing update has emerged from the Witney Gazette regarding Oxford United’s managerial hunt.

They state that the League One promotion contenders are currently in negotiations with an unnamed club over a compensation agreement. The development suggests the U’s have zeroed in on a candidate and are looking to get a deal over the line.

It is not said who the coach is, nor is the club Oxford are negotiating with mentioned. However, it is added that Crystal Palace assistant Paddy McCarthy has been interviewed for the job. Furthermore, Brighton & Hove Albion coach Andrew Crofts is mentioned as a new contender.

A nearing appointment?

Oxford United’s pursuit of a compensation agreement with an unnamed club suggests they’re looking to close in on a deal for Manning’s replacement. Time will tell just who the candidate is, but it confirms that the figure is in a job, as compensation would not need to be negotiated otherwise.

The U’s job is an attractive one. They’re in a good position in the League One table, sitting 2nd. The club have ambitious plans for the future involving a new stadium and the next boss could be the figure to spearhead the next chapter of Oxford United’s history.

Time will tell just how the situation develops but it seems things could come to a close sooner rather than later.