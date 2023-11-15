Charlton Athletic, Leyton Orient eyeing loan swoop for Tottenham Hotspur starlet

Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient are among the clubs eyeing a winter loan move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Jamie Donley, according to TEAMtalk.

Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient will both have their eyes on adding to their ranks in January. That will especially be the case for the Addicks, who will be entering their first transfer window under Michael Appleton’s management.

The Addicks sit in 11th as it stands, five points off the League One play-off spots. Leyton Orient are well-placed in the table too, sitting just two points and two places behind in 13th.

Now, it has been claimed the London duo could be set to do battle for Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jamie Donley.

TEAMtalk reports that Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient are among those keen on the 18-year-old, who has been a revelation in Spurs’ academy. He’s managed six goals and 11 assists in 11 games across all competitions, starring in a role just behind the no.9.

Tottenham Hotspur are now weighing up if a loan will be best for his development in January. And, if a move is sanctioned, it seems Charlton and Orient are among those keen on a deal.

One to watch?

Time will tell just what decision Spurs come to over Donley this winter but if a loan move was to be sanctioned, he’d be an exciting addition for either Charlton Athletic or Leyton Orient. At only 18 though, the Premier League club will be careful in their decision making.

He already looks to be on the radar of first-team boss Ange Postecoglou after appearing on the bench for two of Spurs’ league games.

Charlton Athletic could be a great destination for Donley if he is to head out on loan. Appleton is a manager well-versed in developing young players and in his previous roles with the likes of Lincoln City, he oversaw the development of numerous promising talents from higher league clubs.

In a bid to make his mark on the Addicks’ squad this winter, he could dip into the loan market again.