Blackburn Rovers keeping tabs on 24-year-old’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of January

Blackburn Rovers are ‘constantly’ monitoring John Buckley’s ‘difficult situation’ at Sheffield Wednesday, manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has said.

Blackburn Rovers decided to send midfielder Buckley on loan to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the summer. It was a move that surprised some, but it looked to be a solid option for both Rovers and the player in a bid to give him regular second-tier minutes.

However, the 24-year-old hasn’t found much action at Hillsborough. He’s played 10 times for the Owls, five of those being starts and five off the bench.

Now, Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson has been quizzed on what January could hold for Buckley amid his challenging stint with Sheffield Wednesday. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he explained that the club are ‘constantly’ keeping tabs on his situation.

Tomasson said it’s too early for a decision to be made, but acknowledged both Buckley and Wednesday are in a ‘difficult situation’. He said:

“It’s very early days, the January market is not open yet. We have contact with John.

“I always have one of the staff, Damien Johnson, who takes control of that. We are analysing John’s games when he is starting and when he is coming from the bench.

“I have a personal contact with him in that way. It’s the same whenever you loan players out, the same with Jack [Vale] at Lincoln. You always need to have that connection with the player, to give them a good feeling and to see if he’s doing well, is he doing what he wants?

“For John, it is a difficult situation at Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a difficult situation for Sheffield Wednesday as a club.”

A decision to make

Buckley just hasn’t been able to nail down a place in the Sheffield Wednesday team. He’s been played as a midfielder and winger by the Owls and has only played 32 minutes across two appearances in the last three games, remaining an unused substitute in the defeat to Bristol City.

Blackburn Rovers have had the midfielder in their first-team for some time now and after loaning him with the priority of giving him game time, you have to think the club will consider a recall if his situation doesn’t improve in the coming weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. Blackburn Rovers meanwhile occupy 12th and sit four points away from the play-off spots.