3 Wrexham players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Wrexham have adapted well to life in League Two following their promotion from the National League.

Wrexham find themselves sat in 2nd position in the table behind Stockport County.

The Red Dragons are five points behind the Hatters after picking up 33 points from their first 17 games.

Here is a look at three players who are facing uncertain long-term futures at the Racecourse Ground…

Aaron Hayden

Wrexham managed to lure the centre-back down to non-league from Carlisle United back in 2021. He has since become a key player for the Welsh outfit and helped them win the fifth tier title last term.

Hayden, 26, has made 10 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign. His contract expires at the end of June and Phil Parkinson needs to start thinking about what to do with him next.

Ben Tozer

The Red Dragons risk losing the 33-year-old for nothing at the end of this season with his contract up next summer. He injects useful experience into their ranks and will be a useful player to have in and around the dressing room.

Tozer has played over 500 games in his career to date having previously been on the books at Northampton Town, Newport County and Cheltenham Town. His long throw has also proved to be a useful asset for his current club.

James McClean

Wrexham decided to sign him from Wigan Athletic in the summer to add more quality to their side ahead of their long awaited return to the Football League. He penned an initial one-year deal and they need to decide whether to keep him for longer in the near future.

McClean should arguably be playing at a higher level than the fourth tier. He has played in the Premier League before for Sunderland and West Brom.