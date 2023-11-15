3 Swansea City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Swansea City have had a pretty inconsistent campaign so far, and they’ll be hoping to kick on as we move closer to the festive period.

Swansea City currently sit in 17th place in the Championship table, nearer the relegation places than the play-off picture.

Michael Duff will want to reach a higher level at the club going forward, and one way to do that is to secure the future of those players at the club whose contracts expire at the end of the season. That will give him and the club something to build on.

So, as 2024 nears, we take a look at three Swansea City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Nathan Wood

The 21-year-old defender is currently out of action with a back injury. Prior to that, he had been a mainstay in the Swansea City side this season. He’s a bright talent for the future and someone you’d fancy to go for a decent fee in the years to come

With that in mind, the Swans must look to tie him down to a new contract as his current one expires next year.

Liam Cullen

Academy graduate Cullen has featured in all of Swansea City’s Championship games so far this season. He has made 12 starts, scoring two goals along the way for the South Welsh side.

The club will need to weigh up if that output is enough to hand a new deal to the player whose contract comes to an end in 2024. He’s drawn interest from elsewhere before so to protect their interests – similar to the Wood situation – it could be wise to tie him down to fresh terms.

Jamie Paterson

Last but not least is attacking midfielder Paterson, who has been a key man for the Jacks this season, featuring in 14 out of 16 league games. That shows how important the 31-year-old is to the club.

Paterson’s contract expires in 2024, but as he has been a regular for the club, you have to think Swansea City will be looking to give the player a new contract.