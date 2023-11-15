3 strikers Middlesbrough should consider as reporter highlights likely January priority

Middlesbrough have recovered well in recent months after a poor start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Middlesbrough endured a tough run at the start of the season but they’ve pushed up to 10th place going into the international break. They defeated Leicester City in their last outing, highlighting their impressive improvements in recent weeks.

The January window will provide Boro with a chance to strengthen though, and it’s one they’ll likely take. When discussing the winter transfer plans for The Northern Echo, reporter Dominic Shaw stated that as things stand, the priority will be adding another option up front.

With that said, here are three strikers Middlesbrough should have an eye on…

Alexander Lind – Silkeborg IF

21-year-old striker Lind has been in and around the first-team of Danish side Silkeborg for a little while now but this season, he’s really found form. He’s notched 10 goals in 15 Superliga games, averaging a goal every 92 minutes.

Middlesbrough have dipped into the European market for new signings before and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they do so again this winter. If they do, Lind is one player they should have on their radar.

Joe Gelhardt – Leeds United

Boro recruited Sam Greenwood from Championship rivals Leeds United in the summer and given his recent success, they should consider continuing that transfer link with a move for Gelhardt.

The striker is yet to find prolific form on the senior stage but at only 21, he has plenty of time to maximise his potential. Game time with the Whites has been limited and a move to Middlesbrough would give him a chance to revive that impressive link-up he had with Greenwood in the Leeds U21s.

Kevin Denkey – Cercle Brugge

Togo international Denkey is enjoying another strong season in Belgium’s top-tier. After managing 13 goals and nine assists across all competitions last time around, he’s notched 10 goals in 14 games in the 2023/24 campaign.

At 22, he looks like an exciting striker to consider and could have a future in a top league ahead of him.