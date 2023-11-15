3 Stockport County players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Stockport County are flying high at the top of League Two as they eye promotion to League One.

Stockport County were beaten in the play-off final by Carlisle United on penalties at Wembley last season.

The Hatters have bounced back in impressive fashion since then though and find themselves top of the table right now.

Here is a look at three players who are facing uncertain long-term futures….

Myles Hippolyte

Stockport’s decision to sign him back in January 2022 has turned into an inspired bit of business. He injects more competition and depth into their attacking department.

However, his contract expires at the end of this campaign and it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around beyond this term. Dave Challinor will have a big decision to make on what to do with him.

Ryan Rydel

At the age of 22, Rydel has a bright future ahead of him in the game and the Hatters need to secure him to a longer terms. His deal runs out in June 2024 and losing him for nothing would be a big blow.

The former Fleetwood Town man is currently out injured at the moment but when fit, he is a big player for the North West club. He helped them win the National League title in 2022 and has since adapted well to the step up to the fourth tier.

Antoni Sarcevic

Eyebrows were raised when Stockport managed to lure the attacking midfielder down to non-league from Bolton Wanderers back in October 2021. He injects experience into Challinor’s side and has chipped in with four goals in 14 league games so far this term.

Prior to his move to Edgeley Park, he also played for the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Chester, Fleetwood and Plymouth Argyle.