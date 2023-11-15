3 QPR players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

QPR recently appointed Marti Cifuentes as new boss, and he has a tough job on his hands to try and avoid relegation to League One. The Rs currently sit mired in the Championship relegation zone in 23rd place.

One way in which he can try to turn around their fortunes is by securing the futures of players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. That would bring clarity to what is happening at Loftus Road looking to the future.

So, as 2024 nears, we take a look at three QPR players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Sam Field

The 25-year-old midfielder has started all but one of Rangers’ games in the Championship this season. He’s a vital player in the middle of the park and can offer his services at the heart of defence too.

As Field’s contract expires in 2024, his future is one the club will want to secure. If not, he will be likely to draw interest from other clubs in the New Year.

Chris Willock

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for the winger. He has been in and out of the QPR side this season. However, he has started the two games that the new boss has been in charge of and could play an important role in a more attack-minded side.

As his contract expires in 2024, Willock’s future may well depend on how much playing time he gets under Cifuentes. Therefore, if the current trend continues, a new deal should be looked at by the club.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Dixon-Bonner hasn’t found much game time with QPR but there have been promising signs from the former Liverpool midfielder recently. He’s deserving of a chance under Cifuentes and has plenty of room to develop.

If the worst happens and the club are relegated this season, Dixon-Bonner is a player who could become a valuable asset in the league below. Regardless of how the campaign pans out though, it would be a good show of faith in the youngster to offer him an extended deal.