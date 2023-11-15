3 Norwich City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Norwich City haven’t had the best Championship season so far, and they’ll be hopeful of improving their fortunes sooner rather than later.

Norwich City currently sit in 16th place in the table, which is far from what would be expected of a team who are used to fighting for promotion most seasons in the Championship. As a result, manager David Wagner has been under growing pressure.

The New Year is nearing and while they need to improve results now, the Canaries have to have an eye on the future too.

So, as 2024 nears, we take a look at three Norwich City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Dimitrios Giannoulis

The left-back has been very important to Norwich City this season. He has played in all 16 of the Carrow Road side’s league games in season 2023/24 and has shown vast improvements on previous seasons with the club.

The Greek star’s contract expires in 2024. As a result, the Canaries board should be looking to get a new contract agreed as soon as possible.

Ben Gibson

Similar to Giannoulis, Gibson has been a mainstay for Norwich City this season. The centre-back has featured in 14 Championship games so far this season. He has been prone to criticism, but he’s a player Wagner clearly values and his experience is of great value at this level.

He’s another player out of contract at the end of this season but he could be one the club benefit from keeping.

Prezmyslaw Placheta

Placheta has drawn criticism recently but arguably, that is largely down to Wagner. He’s been deploying him in a left-back role, one he’s clearly not well suited too.

He’s proven himself as a capable winger before and if he was to be moved further up the pitch, he could yet prove to be a valuable asset for Norwich City. That could make him worthy of a new contract but regardless of the club’s stance, he’s another player in need of clarity over what awaits him in the future.