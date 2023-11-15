3 Middlesbrough players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Middlesbrough have endured a season of two halves, recovering well after a dismal start to the campaign on Teesside.

Middlesbrough sit 10th in the Championship table. After failing to win any of their first seven league games, Boro have turned their season around, winning seven of their next 10 league fixtures.

To keep that momentum, the club should quickly turn their attention to secure the futures of the influential figures out of contract at the end of this season.

So, as 2024 nears, we take a look at three Middlesbrough players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Paddy McNair

The centre-back has been a mainstay for Boro in their recent good run of results. His level of versatility is just about unmatched and combined with his leadership and Championship experience, he’s a valuable part of Carrick’s Middlesbrough dressing room

With that in mind, Boro should be looking get the player’s future secured, especially as his contract expires in 2024. If not, you’d fancy McNair to draw interest from elsewhere in the January window.

Jonny Howson

Howson might be 35 now, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing an important role on a regular basis this season. The Boro captain has made 13 appearances in the league, most recently putting in a fantastic display against Leicester City.

Even though he is coming towards the end of his career, the midfielder still has plenty to offer. That is why, with his current contract expiring at the end of this season, Middlesbrough should be looking into tying him down to a fresh deal.

Isaiah Jones

Unlike McNair and Howson, Jones is tied down to a deal until 2025. However, after cementing his place as a key man in Carrick’s Middlesbrough side, the club should be looking to agree a new contract with the winger before he can enter the final year of his deal.

He offers an electric presence on the right as a winger or wing-back and will certainly attract interest if his contract starts to run down. Getting him to commit to a new deal would ward off any potential admirers ahead of next year.