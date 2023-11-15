3 Leeds United players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has guided the West Yorkshire side to 3rd in the Championship table, cutting back the lead from early runaway pair Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The January transfer window is a little over six weeks away and moving closer. The Whites will be a club keen on keeping their senior squad together.

To do that, they will need to secure the futures of players with deals set to expire next summer. With that in mind, we take a look at three Leeds United players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Luke Ayling

Ayling typified the run-till-you-drop attitude of previous Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Whilst he hasn’t featured regularly, he is one of the old heads in the changing room, and he has shown how important he is this season when Farke’s side looks to close out games.

Not only does he help to shore up the Leeds back four, but he is also an asset getting forward should the need arise. His contract runs out in the summer; you’d expect that the club will be keen to extend his deal.

Liam Cooper

Unceremoniously called ‘League One Liam’ previously, central defender Cooper has been a mainstay of the Leeds United first-team picture for the last few seasons. The form of loanee Joe Rodon and Dutchman Pascal Struijk has seen the Scotland international reduced to largely a bench role this season.

32-year-old Cooper is a solid defender, strong in the tackle and with an ability to play out from the back. He is another Leeds United player whose contract runs out in the summer, and the Championship club would be wise to tie him down to a new deal.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Sam Byram

Returning to Elland Road after a stint under Farke at Norwich City, Sam Byram has proven to be something of a revelation this season for the Whites. He’s shown his defensive qualities for the Whites, as well as his prowess in getting forward more like a roving wing-back.

Currently injured, Byram has one goal and an assist to his name this season. He signed only on a one-year deal, but he’s shown enough already to surely push the powers-that-be at Leeds United to offer him a much longer deal.