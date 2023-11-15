3 goalkeepers Carlisle United must consider as Paul Simpson confirms free agent search

Carlisle United are in need of a new goalkeeper after an injury to loan man Jokull Andresson earlier this week.

Carlisle United have had Czech shot-stopper Tomas Holy as their go-to starter this week while Andresson has been acting as cover. However, the latter is thought to have suffered a dislocated shoulder, prompting manager Paul Simpson to turn to the free agent market.

With that said, here are three options the Cumbrians should turn their attentions to…

Matt Macey

Carlisle United would be wise to consider a move for Macey, whose status as a free agent is somewhat surprising. He left Luton Town at the end of the summer transfer window off the back of an impressive loan spell with Portsmouth last season.

The towering shot-stopper has a good amount of EFL experience to his name and would be good enough to hold down the no.1 spot with the Cumbrians.

Ben Garratt

29-year-old Garratt is vastly experienced in League One and League Two after lengthy spells with both Crewe Alexandra and Burton Albion. He’d be a solid backup for Carlisle United no.1 Holy in the absence of Andresson.

Garratt has made 195 appearances in the third-tier over the course of his career, also playing 120 times in League Two.

Jed Steer

Last but not least is Jed Steer, who saw his time with Aston Villa come to an end in the summer after 10 years. He spent much of his time at Villa Park either as a backup or out on loan and has played 57 and 56 times in the Championship and League One respectively.

The 31-year-old would be a solid addition to Carlisle United’s goalkeeping ranks and is among the stronger free agent options available.