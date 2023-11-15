3 Derby County players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Derby County are currently sat in 7th position in the League One table.

Derby County are aiming to gain promotion back to the Championship under former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne this season.

The Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the last campaign and need to avoid the same again happening this term.

Here is a look at three players who need to have their futures secured at Pride Park…

Eiran Cashin

Derby run the risk of losing the defender for nothing next summer with his contract up at the end of June. Cashin, 22, has a bright future ahead of him in the game and has become a key first-team player over recent times.

TEAMtalk report that Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are keen to lure him down south ahead of the January transfer window.

Max Bird

Hull City wanted to land him over the summer but weren’t able to strike a deal with the Rams. However, HullLive have since reported that the Tigers could try and sign him again this winter as Liam Rosenior looks to reunite with him in East Yorkshire.

Bird has risen up through the ranks of his current club and losing him would be a big blow for Warne’s side. He has made 176 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with six goals.

Louie Sibley

The versatile 22-year-old sees his deal run out at the end of this season and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension. His future may depend on what league Derby find themselves in next term.

Sibley joined the Rams at Under-8’s level and has since risen up through their academy into their senior set-up.