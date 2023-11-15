3 Coventry City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Coventry City have had a tough season trying to replicate their efforts of last season, which saw them reach the Championship play-off final.

Coventry City instead look more likely to end up in a relegation battle at the moment. They sit in 20th place in the Championship table heading into the latest international break.

With the transfer window moving closer and closer, Mark Robins will be keen to maintain his key players. That will mean keeping players whose contracts expire next summer.

So, as 2024 nears, we take a look at three Coventry City players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024…

Callum O’Hare

The attacker has just recently returned to the Coventry City squad after a lengthy injury absence. O’Hare has been involved off the bench in the Sky Blues’ last four matches and his minutes should only increase as time progresses.

The fact that O’Hare has featured recently shows that he still very much has a part to play for the Sky Blues. With his contract expiring in 2024, the club will surely look to secure his future ahead of 2024.

Liam Kelly

Kelly has been in and out of the Coventry City side this season, making nine appearances in all competitions. He recently returned to the squad against Stoke City.

Robins and all at the club will need to decide if that is enough football to give a new deal to a player whose contract expires in 2024. His leadership and experience has made him a valuable part of the dressing room for some time and in their current position, losing that could be a big blow.

Kyle McFadzean

Veteran defender McFadzean might be 36-years-old, but he has remained a regular for the Sky Blues this season. He’s made 15 appearances, displaying just how important he remains in Robins’ Coventry City squad.

If the player is willing to keep playing at this stage of his career, then it makes sense to give him a new contract, as the current one expires in 2024.