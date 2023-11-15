3 Charlton Athletic players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Charlton Athletic sit 11th in the League One table heading into the latest international break. Their form has been fairly up and down but the Addicks are still only five points away from the top-six after 16 games in the third-tier.

The Addicks have several players out of contract next year, some of those being key. Michael Appleton is still in the early days of his tenure but he should have a decent idea of who figures in his long-term plans by now.

With that said, here are three players Charlton Athletic need to secure the futures of ahead of 2024…

George Dobson

Dobson, who turns 26 today, is a vital player for Charlton Athletic. An extension option was triggered last year but it only keeps him onboard until next summer, and the Addicks have to do what they can to keep him onboard for the long-term future.

The midfielder will surely draw interest from higher leagues or clubs at the top-end of League One if he enters the final six months of his contract in the New Year.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor was linked with Championship pair Swansea City and Hull City back in September. The Charlton Athletic winger has gone on to enjoy one of the most productive seasons of his career to date, managing five goals and six assists in 16 league outings.

Like Dobson, Blackett-Taylor will draw interest if his situation is unresolved heading into January. Keeping a hold of him should be viewed as a priority with his deal up in 2024.

Miles Leaburn

Unlike Dobson and Blackett-Taylor, Leaburn is under contract until the summer of 2025. That means there’s no immediate threat of losing him on the cheap but amid interest from clubs in higher leagues, Charlton Athletic need to persuade him to pen an extension too.

The 19-year-old is among the EFL’s brightest attacking talents and if doubts arise over his future, it won’t be long before clubs start to circle Leaburn.