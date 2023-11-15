3 Blackburn Rovers players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Blackburn Rovers find themselves 12th in the Championship table coming into the international break. Their patchy form has prevented them from making serious inroads up the league but Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are still only four points off the top six.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Lancashire outfit are actually in a good position on the contract front, which is more than can be said for previous seasons. However, there are still players who could do with fresh agreements sooner rather than later.

With that said, here are three Blackburn Rovers players who need their futures secured…

Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan’s contract situation is one that has been well documented. The club have been trying to agree a new deal but a change of representation on the player’s side has slowed matters. However, it is hoped there will be movement on the matter later this year.

The Blackburn Rovers forward’s recent form has been a reminder of just what he’s capable of after some tough times. He’s proved himself as more than worthy of an extended contract too.

Sammie Szmodics

Szmodics isn’t out of contract at the end of this season but his deal is one that Blackburn Rovers should be monitoring. The attacking midfielder has been in flying form and his return of 10 goals in 16 Championship games could draw interest from elsewhere.

For that reason, securing a longer deal for Szmodics should be viewed as a matter of importance. Perhaps that’s one for the first half of 2024 though, rather than in the immediate future.

1 of 20 Who is this? Enzo Maresca Kieran McKenna David Wagner Daniel Farke

Sam Gallagher

Striker Gallagher is one who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. He’s sidelined at the moment and has had some challenging spells with Blackburn Rovers but as the club’s most experienced striker by far, Gallagher is a player who should be tied down to a new contract.

The 28-year-old has 45 goals and 21 assists to his name in 214 appearances for the club.