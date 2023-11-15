3 Barnsley players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Barnsley are 6th in the League One table as they eye promotion back to the Championship.

Barnsley lost in the play-off final last season to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

They then appointed Neill Collins as their manager over the summer after Michael Duff’s exit to Swansea City.

Here is a look at three players who need their long-term futures at Oakwell sorted ahead of 2024…

Devante Cole

Barnsley risk losing the striker for free next year with his contract up at the end of June. Cole, 28, has scored 11 goals in all competitions so far this season and is a key player for the Yorkshire outfit up top.

He has been linked with a potential reunion with Duff at Swansea ahead of the January transfer window, as reported by Swansea Independent, with his long-term situation up in the air at the moment.

Jordan Williams

He has been an important asset for the Tykes since linking up with them back in 2018. Prior to his transfer to his current club, he rose up through the ranks at Huddersfield Town.

The versatile full-back has made 168 appearances in all competitions to date, 16 of which have come this term, and he has chipped in with eight goals and 12 assists.

Herbie Kane

Barnsley landed him back in 2020 and he has been on their books for the last three years, some of which he spent out on loan at Oxford United. He has become an influential player in the middle of the park and has played 16 times in this campaign, finding the net three times.

Kane played for Liverpool before his move to the Tykes and had loan spells away from Anfield at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City to get some experience under his belt.