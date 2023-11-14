Sunderland eyeing free transfer swoop to bolster attacking options

Sunderland are keen on Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica winger Alexander Aravena, according to a report by GloboEsporte (via SportWitness).

Sunderland are being linked with a swoop for the attacker ahead of the January transfer window.

Arevena, 21, is out of contract at the end of the year and is currently due to become a free agent.

GloboEsporte claim he is on the radar of the Black Cats and that they even made ‘enquiries’ about his availability in the summer. However, he is also attracting interest from other clubs in Europe right now as well meaning there will be competition for his signature.

Sunderland eye winger

Sunderland could see Aravena as someone to give them more competition and depth in attacking areas ahead of the second-half of the campaign as they eye a place in the play-offs.

The fact he could potentially be available for nothing would also make this a relatively risk-free addition if they were able to get a deal over the line to lure him to the Championship this winter.

Aravena has time on his side and the potential to grow and develop in the future. He also fits into the transfer recruitment policy of Tony Mowbray’s side of bringing in young players.

The Chile international, who has three caps under his belt, has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date.

He has risen up through the ranks of the Chilean Primera División side and has become one of their key players over recent times.

Aravena has made 36 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 12 goals and six assists.

However, Universidad Catolica face a battle to keep hold of him due to his uncertain contract situation with Sunderland reportedly eyeing a swoop.