‘Smacked into him’ – Paul Warne addresses injury concern to in-form Derby County ace

Derby County will assess Nathaniel Mendez-Laing before tonight’s FA Cup replay with Crewe Alexandra, Paul Warne has said.

Derby County winger Mendez-Laing has been a mainstay for Warne’s side this season. He’s played a part in all 16 League One games thus far, starting 15 of those.

The Guatemala international was in fine form going into the weekend win over Barnsley too, notching in all of his last four games across all competitions. However, the 31-year-old made way seven minutes into the second half, raising concerns over a potential injury problem.

Now, with Crewe Alexandra making the trip to Pride Park tonight, Warne has issued an update on the in-form winger.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, the Derby County boss confirmed Mendez-Laing’s knee injury isn’t ‘anything to worry about’, but he will be assessed. He detailed that the blow was sustained after taking a hit to his knee defending a set-piece, saying:

“He’s a bit sore. He took a bang on his knee defending a set-piece and the lad sort of of smacked into him.

“We’ll see how he is. It’s not like when people say ‘knee injury’ and everybody thinks of a cartilage trim, cruciate or anything else. It’s a contact injury and I’ve not been told there is anything to worry about. Once the pain subsides you can play.

“We will check on him today and hopefully, he will be able to play a part tomorrow.”

A rest awaits

It remains to be seen if Mendez-Laing will be ready to play against Crewe tonight but regardless of his availability for tonight, a sustained period of rest awaits. He isn’t heading out on international duty so he can take the break to recharge ahead of a return to action.

Given his recent form, having Mendez-Laing available will be a welcome boost for Derby County. Be it on the left or right-wing, he’s proved himself as a headache for EFL defenders this season, managing four goals and five assists across all competitions.

Derby County’s focus is on FA Cup action tonight but after the break, they’ll face Bristol Rovers in the league on November 25th. The Rams sit 7th in the third-tier table, level on points with 6th placed Barnsley.