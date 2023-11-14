3 Sheffield Wednesday players who need their futures secured ahead of 2024

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough season, with ownership problems hampering their progress on the pitch.

Sheffield Wednesday are marooned at the bottom of the Championship table with just one win to their name. Hope was high upon promotion from League One but recent months have brought around a catalogue of errors and mismanagement.

The Owls now have a promising boss in charge in the form of Danny Rohl and the hope will be that he can lead the club to a brighter future.

2024 isn’t too far away and the Championship strugglers need to ensure they’re fully prepared for the tasks that lie ahead. Securing players’ futures will be key so here, we put forward three Sheffield Wednesday players who need their futures secured ahead of next year…

Di’Shon Bernard

Bernard only signed on a one-year deal in the summer and he’s shown that he’s got the potential to become an impressive centre-back at this level and above. Securing his future protects Sheffield Wednesday’s interests should he start to draw transfer attention.

The 23-year-old has played 11 times in the league this season, chipping in with one assist.

George Byers

Byers himself has admitted this season hasn’t been his best so far but as a player with experience of this level, he could have an important role to play for Rohl’s side. He starred in League One too, so if the Owls were to drop from the Championship, he’d be a valuable player to keep on the books.

Josh Windass

Rohl recently spoke of his admiration for Windass and getting the best out of the versatile forward could be key to getting Sheffield Wednesday back on track. Like Bernard and Byers, his contract is up next summer, so securing his future ahead of 2024 could allow him to keep his full focus on on-pitch matters.

The German boss is clearly a fan, so it will be hoped he can get Windass firing in the coming weeks and months.