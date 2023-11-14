‘Fairly comfortable’ – Salford City vs Peterborough United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Salford City vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the FA Cup replay on Tuesday night.

Salford City head into this evening’s FA Cup replay on the back of some indifferent league form.

The Ammies lost 2-1 at home to Mansfield Town in their most recent fixture and currently sit in 15th place in League Two, with only one victory in their last five league games. On the positive side, they did defeat Manchester United U21s 4-3 in the EFL Trophy.

As for Peterborough United, they are in excellent form in comparison to their FA Cup opponents. They are in the thick of the promotion picture in League One, sitting 4th in the table. In their most recent fixture, they hammered rivals Cambridge United 5-0 at home, so they come into this midweek game on a high.

The first fixture between the teams ended in a 2-2 draw at London Road, and Peterborough were indebted to a 93rd minute goal by Emmanuel Fernandez to keep their FA Cup hopes alive.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

John Reid

“With the form of both sides over the last few weeks, it was a bit of a surprise that Salford City almost defeated the Posh in the original FA Cup fixture between the teams. That perhaps shows that the clichés are true, and anything can happen in the Cup.

“However, you have to think that Darren Ferguson’s side will have learned from that match, and if they play to their best abilities their should be only one winner in the game. Salford could once more cause Peterborough some issues, but a narrow away win is on the cards in my opinion.”

Salford vs Peterborough United Prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“While Salford did well to take this to a replay, I’m not sure they’ll find as much success this time around. Posh are really come into the game on a high after that thumping win over rivals Cambridge and I can see them booking their place in the second round tonight.

“The Ammies displayed in the first fixture that they have what it takes to cause problems for the League One side. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they get themselves on the scoresheet, but I am going to go for a fairly comfortable away win.”

Salford City vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-3