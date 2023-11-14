‘Out of my hands’ – Portsmouth star opens up on future as January transfer window nears

Portsmouth loan star Alex Robertson has said his immediate future is out of his hands but feels confident he will spend the full season at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth added midfielder Robertson to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City. He’s quickly made a good impression too, finding regular minutes away from his parent club.

The 20-year-old was deployed slightly further forward in an attacking midfielder role earlier in the campaign but upon injury to Marlon Pack, he’s dropped into a slightly deeper role for John Mousinho.

There was recently talk regarding potential recalls for Portsmouth loan stars in January. Now, Robertson has spoken on the matter himself. He told The News that while his future is out of his hands, he’s confident he’ll see out the full season with Pompey given how much game time he has been getting.

The two-time Australian international said:

“The main thing about coming out on loan is you need to play.

“If you don’t then it’s not as good as it can be. As soon as I came to Pompey and started playing a lot, Manchester City were really happy, and then you can focus on other things.

“I want to stay here for the rest of the season, but I can’t control anything which is out of my hands. I doubt they would want me to go back if I’m doing really well here, unless it’s for something serious – but if I’m enjoying it, doing well, playing a lot, so I think they’ll be happy with that.”

Robertson later explained that he has been in contact with Manchester City and at no point has an early return from Portsmouth been mentioned.

Impressing with Pompey

Robertson has proven himself as a highly capable player in League One and after making a starting spot his own, the player will be keen to maintain his development over the rest of the season. As a well-rounded player able to play in a range of midfield roles, the Manchester City talent has quickly become a valuable part of Mousinho’s table-topping squad.

Fratton Park has been a good place for loan players to develop before and that has continued this season. Robertson has found regular minutes, as have Norwich City and Chelsea loanees Abu Kamara and Tino Anjorin, though the latter is sidelined as it stands.

If Robertson and co can continue to develop with regular minutes, it will only further display that Portsmouth can be trusted with top young players, hopefully setting them up for some more eye-catching loans in the years to come.