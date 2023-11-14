Norwich City handed transfer encouragement as 24-year-old shares stance on future

Norwich City star Gabriel Sara has moved to allay fears he could move on from the club in the January transfer window.

Norwich City’s midfield star Sara has weighed in with five goals and five assists in 15 Championship games so far this season. He has been one of the bright sparks for David Wagner’s struggling side, who currently sit in 16th place in the Championship table.

With that level of performance in a team that has been struggling, there could well be clubs interested in signing the player in the January transfer window. However, Sara has assured fans he won’t be leaving. Indeed, his aim is to fire the Canaries back into the Premier League.

Sara told the Pink Un:

“I’m happy here. I love playing for Norwich. My target and my focus is to get Norwich to the Premier League and play for Norwich in the Premier League.

“There is nothing happening and I hope I can play for Norwich for a few more seasons and very soon in the Premier League.”

Reassuring words from Sara

Sara’s comments can only be described as superb news for Norwich City fans. The player has been a star, not just for the Carrow Road club, but in the Championship overall. Sara being under contract until 2026 means that the Canaries should have no concerns about his immediate future too.

There may well be teams interested in signing Sara though, regardless of what his stance on his future is. With the numbers he has produced so far, it feels almost inevitable. But, the fact that the player seems to committed to staying in Norwich City might well be an indication that he won’t be leaving the club in the near future.

At some stage, if Norwich City fail in their promotion push, Sara might well opt to move on from the club, as his stated goal is to play in the Premier League. The Canaries won’t have given up hope on reaching the top flight this season though, sitting just six points off the play-offs despite their dismal run.